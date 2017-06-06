unseen andy warhol polaroids of david hockney revealed

David Hockney turns 80 on 9 June, and, as a little surprise present, The Andy Warhol Foundation have dug around in their archives and come up with some gold. Ten previously unpublished Polaroids taken by Andy Warhol of the painter in the early 70s, which were originally intended to be used in Warhol's Interview Magazine.

The Foundation even had a little root around in Andy's diary to find a quote from the artist. "David Hockney came to lunch and Vincent [Fremont] did a video of him. And afterwards he went into the other room and did the interview," he wrote, adding "David's cute, he really is magic".

And in Andy's Polaroid, David really is magic in his early 70s pomp. Knitted tie. Shirt. Luxurious knitwear. Those big cute and a little goofy circular glasses. That David Hockney hair that defies adjectives. In one image, he poses, coquettish with little finger in his mouth. Another, hand on chin, like a Rodin. He is totally magnificent and incredibly adorable.

David Hockney's recently closed Tate Britain retrospective was the most popular exhibition in the gallery's history, attracting half a million (half a million!) visitors during its run. That is, according to a calculator employed by the Guardian, almost 5,000 a day. The exhibition was brilliant, as is David himself, and these Polaroids of him too, for good measure. Happy birthday Dave!