tyler, the creator plays secret show in NYC with frank ocean and A$AP rocky

One of the best gig line ups this year occurred last night at a tiny show in NYC's Webster Hall, and you probably didn't even know about it. Don't worry, neither did we.

In celebration of Tyler, the Creator's new Converse One Star x Golf le Fleur collab, the Odd Future alumni played a secret show for the first 100 buyers of his pretty 'n' pastel kicks.

You'd be pretty stoked nabbing a ticket to this as it is. So imagine the sheer ecstasy of seeing him invite none other than A$AP Rocky to the stage for Who Dat Boy.

But wait! There's more! Because Tyler also brought on Frank Ocean to perform Where This Flower Blooms and obviously everyone lost the plot:

I guess if you're celebrating one epic collaboration, you might as well do it with another.