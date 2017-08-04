About

    The VICEChannels

      news Georgie Wright 4 August 2017

      tyler, the creator plays secret show in NYC with frank ocean and A$AP rocky

      Watch the footage for ultimate FOMO.

      One of the best gig line ups this year occurred last night at a tiny show in NYC's Webster Hall, and you probably didn't even know about it. Don't worry, neither did we.

      In celebration of Tyler, the Creator's new Converse One Star x Golf le Fleur collab, the Odd Future alumni played a secret show for the first 100 buyers of his pretty 'n' pastel kicks.

      You'd be pretty stoked nabbing a ticket to this as it is. So imagine the sheer ecstasy of seeing him invite none other than A$AP Rocky to the stage for Who Dat Boy.

      A post shared by @rapalert_ on

      But wait! There's more! Because Tyler also brought on Frank Ocean to perform Where This Flower Blooms and obviously everyone lost the plot:

      A post shared by The FADER (@thefader) on

      I guess if you're celebrating one epic collaboration, you might as well do it with another. 

      Credits

      Text Georgie Wright

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, frank ocean, tyler the creator, asap rocky

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features