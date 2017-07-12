About

      tyler, the creator partners up with converse

      How does Tyler announce that he's designed a shoe? By destroying a bunch of them, of course.

      When we spoke to Tyler, the Creator last year as part of our i-D Meets series, the hilariously honest musician and multi-hyphenate powerhouse admitted that his greatest accomplishment in life was "being able to wake up every morning and do whatever I want." Based on that logic, one of the items on Tyler's To-Do list might have been partnering with Converse and designing his very own One Star. 

      Announced yesterday, Tyler's signature, unisex, shoe reflects his bright personal style with a pale blue suede and white silhouette and a sock liner featuring his distinctive Scum Fuck Flower Boy Graphics.

      To announce the partnership, Converse have released a video of an interview with Tyler giving little away in between footage of him burning, blowing up and running over Converse One Stars. While the 2,100 Tyler fans who attended last year's Golf Wang Fashion Show will receive a pair in a special box with a note from the designer himself (fulfilling the promise he made to the crowd the day of the saw) a limited number of the reimagined shoes will be available for everyone else from tomorrow. 

