tyler, the creator just dropped a new song with 19-year-old londoner rex orange county

Welcome to the freak show! Well, not really. Not at all. It's a totally lovely show but an unexpected one. To follow up his fresh Frank Ocean collaboration on 911 and self-directed, pretty gross music video complete with A$AP feature Who Dat Boy, Tyler has called on a lesser known and decidedly indie line-up comprising of Rex Orange County, heavenly Norwegian Anna of the North, as well as forever-putting-her-records-on Corinne Bailey Rae to feature on Boredom. Shared last night, the wavy guitar was delivered by hot boy from hot band Austin Feinstein of Slow Hollows, and all in all, this whole thing was a great decision.

Nice one, Tyler, for feeding us exactly what we expected from you and then -- pow -- hitting us with this little number. It's interesting actually, a colleague of ours recently remarked that Rex Orange County was "a bit King Krule, a bit Tyler, The Creator" and to be totally honest, we didn't get it. But then, we hadn't heard this yet. As T laments the state of his lifestyle with relatable lines like, "my bedroom floor is a cereal burial," his guest vocalists slide up like sensible music guardian angels urging him to find some time to do something. Which, I think anyone who has ever been freelance/unemployed/a teenager will agree, is easier said than done.