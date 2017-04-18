tyler, the creator is teaming up with bill nye the science guy

Bill Nye's new Netflix show has attracted yet another star, with Tyler, the Creator coming on board to create the theme song. Bill Nye Saves the World, which will premiere 21 April, is already set to feature appearances from supermodel and social entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, and slightly less famous faces like comedians Joanna Hausmann and Nazeem Hussain.

In a promotional clip of the two, Tyler admits he was a fan of Nye's 90s show Bill Nye the Science Guy as a kid, favourably remembering it made kids not hate science class. He actually used the original theme as his reference. Tyler explains, "the first one is really sick. I love the fast pacedness of it. If you take out that snare, it could be a house song," to a visibly wrapt Nye.