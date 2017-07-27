​tyler, the creator has made even more trainers

Ever wondered what it's like to walk in Tyler, the Creator's shoes? To trot in Felicia the Goat's trotters? Well now you literally can. The Flower Boy rapper has teamed up with Converse to rework the classic One Star suede sneaker, and tbh we are feeling it.

Earlier this month we told you about Tyler's limited-edition trainer, you know the light blue one with an original graphic on the sock liner. The one that 2,100 fans who attended his Golf Wang Fashion Show were lucky enough to receive. Well that was only the beginning.

Yes that's right, the Willy Wonka of the rapping world has collaborated with the shoe gods at Converse to launch not just one shoe, but a whole new collection of pastel coloured kicks, and a capsule range of matching apparel to boot.

From the flower contrast stitching surrounding the iconic Converse star, embroidered bee logo on the heel stay, and debossed tonal Golf le Fleur logo on the shoe's tongue, to the Golf le Fleur art illustrated on the sock liner and printed outsole graphics and the special messages from Tyler inscribed on the shoe's inner and outer sole reading, "Don't let 'em kill your flowers, water your garden and stunt" the shoe is a perfect blend of classic Converse DNA and Tyler, The Creator genius.

Available in four colourways - Airway Blue, Peach Pearl, Sulphur, and Fuschia Glow - the new One Star x Golf le Fleur collection launches at Converse retail stores and on Converse.com on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

Hi Felicia!