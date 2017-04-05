trump models are leaving to join an empowering new agency

@antimgt

Along with frozen steak, bottled water, and the New Jersey Generals USFL team, one of the many things Donald Trump has stamped his name on is a modeling agency. And that, too, might soon be joining the internet's many fascinating lists of defunct Trump brands, but not due to the quality of its talent — Trump Models currently represents Yasmin Le Bon, Ali McGraw, Carol Alt, and Pat Cleveland, alongside popular new faces like Amelia Rami and Katie Moore. Rather it's the now-president himself who may be causing his business to suffer.

The Washington Post's Robin Givhan reports that Gabriel Ruas Santos-Rocha, a former manager at Trump, has left to start his own venture, Anti Management. And he's taking many models with him. Anti recently launched Twitter and Instagram accounts announcing that they were open for business. "New models, for a new agency," reads Anti's website. "Stay tuned, while a new ANTIsite is being built." The Instagram account reads, "Our Clients Are Our Models."

In an email to the Post, Santos-Rocha said he wasn't actively trying to sabotage Trump. "I want my models to be nurtured and treated fairly and that their talents are utilised as part of their career," he said, adding that the industry was "undergoing massive changes." But this is only the latest instance of Trump Models suffering election-related hardship.

In November, industry vet Maggie Rizer announced that she was leaving the agency, writing on Instagram just days before the election, "As a woman, a mother, an American, and a human being, I cannot wake up Wednesday morning being the least bit related to the Trump brand." Top booker Patty Sicular left around six months ago to found IconicFocus, and reports circulated during a very political fall/winter 17 New York Fashion Week that industry insiders were boycotting Trump Models. According to Givhan, "industry insiders say the hemorrhaging is substantial."