trainspotting star says the film "basically invented" skinny jeans for men

As the premiere of T2 draws closer, we can't help but reflect on the original film's legacy — though we're not the only ones. When Ewen Bremmer sat down for an interview with Time Out London, conversation turned to a more unexpected (but decidedly influential) detail of the film: the trousers the cast wore. Ewen, who has reprised his role as Spud, pointed out costume designer Rachel Fleming helped popularise super-tailored pants for men.

"Rachel Fleming basically invented skinny jeans for men with Trainspotting," Ewen said. "They didn't exist before! She would take women's jeans and restitch them, or men's jeans and cut them apart and restitch them. That was down to her, that whole movement!" He's certain on to something: Spud did wear a particular tight pair of black trousers. Ewen, with a sly wink at his trendsetting status, teased "I'm looking for a modelling contract right now."

T2 will premiere February 2nd 2017 in Australia. Watch the latest trailer here.