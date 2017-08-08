watch the terrifying full trailer for darren aronofsky's mother!

Just in case shapeshifting trans-dimensional evil spirits who take the form of a clown weren't enough to have you feeling panicked about the prospect of a cinema date this September, Darren Aronofsky raises the challenge with a dark psychological thriller laden with torturous screams and violent imagery. In the full-length trailer for Mother!, the seemingly tranquil rural existence of Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem's characters is interrupted by the arrival of a stranger at their door, played by Ed Harris, followed soon thereafter by his sinister behaving wife, played by a formidable Michael Pfeiffer. What ensues seems to be a total of unravelling of reality. Think blood stains on the carpet and the lightbulbs, ominous tunnels in the basement, rapidly decaying walls and ceilings and J-Law screaming all the way to a second Best Actress win, probs.

Considering we've only just about recovered from that scene in Black Swan where Natalie Portman's big toenail splits down the middle as she practises pirouetting in her room, we can only imagine what Mother! has in store. Watch the trailer below.

Mother! will be in UK cinemas from 15 September.