tonight: emergency protests against trump’s muslim ban in london and across uk

Emergency protests have been organised tonight in central London at 10 Downing Street, and in cities and towns across the UK, to protest Donald Trump's signing of a racist executive order banning Muslims (including people with dual citizenship like GB Olympian Mo Farah) from entering the United States, as well as UK Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to denounce such fascist policies during her US visit.

The order -- which has seen Muslims flying into America, including those who have residency and who are changing flights in the US, detained at airports -- has caused chaos, provoking a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and lawyers working at their laptops on airport floors to aid detainees.

The order bars entry to people from the predominantly Muslim countries Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Somalia, though not from other Muslim countries that Trump has business ties to. The order also bans all refugees from entering for 120 days, and indefinitely for refugees from Syria.

If you always wondered what you would do when faced with the kind of fascism and Nazism that blighted the twentieth century, the question is no longer an academic, historical one. As Donald Trump's racist executive order shows, the time to resist fascist politics is right now.

For other ways to take action, read Broadly editor Zing Tsjeng's useful Twitter thread on organisations to support, direct aid (like accommodation) to those affected, and more.

