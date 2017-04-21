tokyo street style lives on in opening ceremony's kawaii collab with fruits

Four months later and we're still grieving the closure of FRUiTS. Launched in 1997 by editor and chief photographer Shoichi Aoki, FRUiTS was a pop-tastic magazine that captured and exalted the culture and street style of Tokyo's Harajuku neighborhood. The publication not only archived the sick fashion of Japan's youth, but it was also pivotal in catapulting Japanese fashion to the global stage. Of course, we're not the only ones bummed out by the folding of the one-of-a-kind publication.

Opening Ceremony has decided to give FRUiTS a proper goodbye by releasing a collection of tees that rock the magazine's seriously kawaii logo. Featuring cropped tees, splashy Japanese text, and psychedelic colours, the shirts embody the magazine's irreverent joy and spirit . The shirts range from £30-£40 and can be purchased online and in stores.

O.C. will also be honouring FRUiTS by selling 100 different vintage issues of the mag inside their L.A. and New York stores. The commemoration is all part of Opening Ceremony's pop-up installation, which also features vintage Comme Des Garçons pieces for sale. It will be in O.C.'s New York flagship store for four weeks before moving on to the retailer's L.A. store on 25 May for another four weeks.

Humberto Leon, co-founder of Opening Ceremony, says he has been collecting copies of FRUiTS since the 90s. You can check out some of his favourite pages from the magazine's 20-year history below:







