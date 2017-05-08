tlc's new self-love song is exactly what we need right now

2017 has been bleak politically, but musically, it's been a pretty lit year. TLC -- who basically embodied the 90s with their bucket hats, CGI-overloaded music videos, and zero-tolerance policy for scrubs -- is keeping on with their return with the release of their first single, Haters.

With all the nostalgic bubbliness of early 2000s pop, Haters is an upbeat and optimistic song. Chilli and T-Boz sing about the inevitable juggling act females are forced to perform, living in a world where nothing is ever good enough. "Either you're too big or you're too small," Chilli croons in her signature smooth-as-velvet voice. With null mentions of men, unlike No Scrubs and Creep, and none of the sombreness of tracks like Unpretty and Waterfalls, the self-love song marks a sharp change in lyrical content for the iconic girl group. While there's been no word on if archived verses from Left Eye will appear on the album or not, following T-Boz telling fans Chilli and her were trying their best to organically fit Lopes' poetic verses into their new material, the late rapper does not appear on the new song.

Giving us a two-for-one special, Haters arrived along with the track list for TLC's upcoming self-titled album. Snoop Dogg will make an appearance on a song called Way Back, keeping the strong 90s vibes going. The long-awaited details comes two years after TLC launched a Kickstarter, in 2015, to raise funds for the record, surpassing their goal of $150,000 and receiving over $400,000 in donations from fans.

The inspirational Haters comes during a time where 'positive pop' is reigning king -- Katy Perry released Chained to the Rhythm earlier this year, performing the political song at the Grammys with the U.S. constitution behind her; and Lady Gaga released the intensely personal and self-reflective Joanne at the tail-end of 2016, a noticeably more mature and sober sound for the pop singer. We're all just trying to make it to 2020 somehow, someway.

Check out the track list for TLC's first album in 14 years below.

1. No Introduction

2. Way Back feat. Snoop Dogg

3. It's Sunny

4. Haters

5. Perfect Girls

6. Interlude

7. Start a Fire

8. American Gold

9. Scandalous

10. Aye Muthafucka

11. Joy Ride

12. Way Back [Extended Version] feat. Snoop Dogg