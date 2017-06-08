tlc has not relaxed its policy on scrubs

We avoided Y2K, but a lot has changed since 1999. iMacs no longer look like plastic desserts. Mum jeans are cool. The man who showed Kevin where the lobby was in Home Alone 2 was granted access to America's nuclear codes. But some things never change! Like TLC's policy on scrubs, AKA a guy that think he's fine and is also known as a buster. Other warning signs include unnecessary hollering and hanging out the side of moving cars.

TLC took to Twitter yesterday to clear up any lingering doubts on its scrubs stance. Comedian Paul F. Tompkins raised the question, asking fellow fans of the empowering R&B girl group, "Does anyone know if TLC has relaxed its policy on scrubs?" Much to the internet's delight, the answer came straight from the source. Our thoughts are with Zach Braff.

hell no! — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017

Zach Braff is a guy who thinks he's fine... ;) https://t.co/ZOBxLdtiNm — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 7, 2017

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas were clearly on a roll yesterday, also dropping TLC's first music video in 14 years. The last TLC video was for the underrated emo jam Damaged, released the same year that Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes was tragically killed in 2002. See below for T-Boz and Chilli kicking it Way Back with Snoop Dogg at a scrubs-free cookout.