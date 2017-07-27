tim walker and sarah mower to discuss i-D’s blockbuster summer issue at port eliot

Tim Walker immersed himself in the i-D world at the start of 2017, shooting a mega portfolio of young British creatives for our blockbuster summer issue, capturing the most exciting models, musicians, designers, activists and more. Now he's headed to Port Eliot festival to join i-D contributor -- and author of London Uprising: Fifty Fashion Designers, One City -- Sarah Mower for a chat about the making of The Creativity Issue, which sold out and is now a collector's item! They'll be in the Festival's Wardrobe Department at 12pm on Saturday.

The fashion events kick off on Friday with a 'Glitter Resistance' protest fashion show from London's sparkliest designer Ashish, followed by loads more fun stuff with i-D faves Rottingdean Bazaar, Molly Goddard, Stephen Jones, Ed Marler, Matthew Josephs, Mary Katrantzou, Richard Quinn (who has created a dramatic multi-floral set design for the Wardrobe Department), and loads more. As Sarah Mower told us by email, "Don't forget your insect repellent and highly directional utility anoraks".

Check out the full Wardrobe Department programme on the Port Eliot website. Explore the full Creativity Issue made with Tim Walker here!