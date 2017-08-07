those luxurious looking game of thrones capes are actually ikea rugs

Ikea hasn't had a bad fashion year. Back in August '16 Kanye claimed he'd love to collaborate with the Swedish masters of minimalist furniture and break ups, then Balenciaga basically released a replica of their iconic blue carry bag (with a few more figures on the price tag). Now? It's been revealed by that the warm woolly capes keeping the Game of Thrones characters from their hypothermic demise are none other than the wine spattered rugs you forgot to hoover this weekend.

In a talk at Los Angeles' Getty's Museum, the show's costume designer Michele Clapton revealed the hot tip. "It's a bit of a truth. We take anything we can. We cut, shave them, add strong leather straps and then breakdown, which is like a religion on Game of Thrones. I want the audience to almost smell the costumes."

NB -- the holy 'breakdown' is what the designers do trying to cultivate this stench. It's the process of ageing and distressing costumes, so they look like they've endured countless bloody battles and gravy drenched royal feasts, rather than being plucked fresh from the pristinely polished floors of your local Ikea. In this instance, "they were waxed and frosted so they belonged to the landscape."

Kinda like JT in his N'Sync days then.