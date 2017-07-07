thom browne scores an ace with his new tennis-inspired capsule collection

Following on from his annual American football game in New York, earlier this week New York designer Thom Browne landed in London with a more British sport in mind: tennis. Channeling the summery spirit of Wimbledon season, and marking the launch of his first standalone UK store, the charismatic designer staged a high-spirited tennis tournament at the Golden Lane and Barbican Estates courts.

Inspired by 30s athletic wear, players were dressed in crisp white blazers, adorned with the trademark Thom Browne 4-bars and tricolour detailing, teamed with white polos and cropped tailored trousers for the boys and pleated calf-length skirts with extended tennis tail hems for girls. As white tennis balls volleyed back and forth over the net, familiar faces including Sang Woo Kim, Faye Wei Wei, Zaina Muccia, and Nathan Mitchell cheered from the sidelines in matching white linen suits, Oxford shirts and shirt-dresses, teamed with black linen ties and white suede brogues.

In addition to the Thom Browne Tennis Collection, cable-knit cashmere cardigans and white nylon track suits will also be available in stores worldwide. Channel you inner Andy Murray this season, only way chicer, by heading down to the new Thom Browne store in Mayfair. Just add Pimms and strawberries.