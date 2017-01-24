​this year’s oscar nominations have been announced!

While 2016 will be in the history books for the wrong reasons, it was a great year for cinema. Barry Jenkins' first major feature Moonlight was universally and critically applauded, the renaissance song and dance flick La La Land made musicals popular again, and dramas Hacksaw Ridge and Hidden Figures brought incredible real-life events to the silver screen. It comes as no surprise that they all have made the cut for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Nominations were announced this morning and, as well at its nomination for Best Picture, La La Land is in the running in 13 other categories, including for Best Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Best Actress (Emma Stone). The musical, directed by Damien Chazelle, ties with 1950's film All About Eve and Titanic for the most nominations for a single film ever. Denzel Washington is nominated in the Best Actor category in his leading role in the adaptation of August Wilson's Fences, which he also co-produced.

Refreshingly a more diverse range of talent has been recognised this year after 2016's shocking display and its accompanying #OscarsSoWhite campaign. Seven of the 20 acting nominations have gone to actors of colour, and three of the five nominees for best documentary feature -- 13th (Ava DuVernay), I Am Not Your Negro (Raoul Peck) and O.J. Made in America (Ezra Edelman) -- go to directors of colour. However, not a single woman was nominated for best director.

Ruth Negga and Naomie Harris makes their debut in the Academy award nominations for Loving and Moonlight, respectively, and Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams are all repeat nominations in their roles in Fences, Hidden Figures and Manchester By The Sea respectively.

The bad news is that we have to wait until the ceremony on 26 February until we know the winners but at least that leaves us plenty of time to place our bets.

Check out the full list of 2017's Oscar nominees here.