this week in weird music combinations

As anyone who's ever experienced the gastronomic perfection that is french fries dipped in soft serve ice cream knows, some of the best combinations are the most bizarre. So it is with great pleasure that we can bring you news of some pretty weird music mash-ups on the bleak, mushy brained mess that is a grey Tuesday morning. So grab your popcorn, mix it with Ben and Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ice Cream, DM me your undying gratitude for introducing you to the pinnacle of weird food marriages, and read on.

A Nirvana Musi-cool?

There's a large contingent of people who swear that they'll rip their ears lobes off and stuff the holes with insulation foam if forced to sit through a musical. To you, I say -- I wailed the entire way through Les Mis and cackled through The Book of Mormon and even played Sandy in Grease once upon a high school musical. And I don't care that makes me uncool, I had a thoroughly great time, and it's not called a musi-cool now is it. Or is it? Because maybe if there's one thing that could make the grunge kids engage with a musical, it's Nirvana? Who doesn't still love a bit of Kurt Cobain? Apparently it will be, "An original fictional story told with pre-existing songs of the era," telling the story of "a brilliant grunge musician and the rival who may have killed him." Former Nirvana manager Janet Billig Rich is involved with the project, so you can rest assured that the show won't totally screw around with the band's flannel clad history. So don't burn your band tee just yet.

And on the same subject, let's talk about the Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana. Now he's the frontman for the Foo Fighters. And now they're collaborating with 90s matching-outfit-type-of-boyband Boyz II Men. If there's anything the current trend for music collaborations is proving, it's that music snobbery is dumb and we should all have open minds and the 90s were the best. The track will appear on the Foo's upcoming album Concrete and Gold, and according to Grohl, "Sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It's heavy. It's the last song on the record. He built a choir -- it's like 40 vocals stacked. It's insane."

Pink Floyd, of course, being the iconic band that defined 70s psychedelic rock, because remember...

The 70s weren't too shabby either, which bodes well for the above snap of Skepta chilling with Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger whom you will know as frontman of The Rolling Stones, one of the defining British bands of the 70s. Skepta: one of the defining British Grime artists of today.

