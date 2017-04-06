this week in fashion: prada and gucci cruise, pigalle x missoni, and supreme

Pigalle x Missoni

Pigalle founder Stephane Ashpool has teamed up with the zig-zag masters at Missoni for a basketball-inspired menswear capsule collection. Patchwork triangles of Missoni archive fabrics will find a new home on Pigalle's most iconic garment styles, from Varsity jackets to jersey T-shirts, fleece sweatshirts and sweatpants, and even a collectible basketball finished using the Japanese art of temari, with Missoni fabrics inspiring the embroidery that covers the ball. The collection will be revealed this April at Pigalle stores, Colette in Paris, and Dover Street Market in Ginza.

Supreme x Dr Martens

Following on from their awesome collab with seminal hip hop label Rap-A-Lot, Supreme have teamed up with subculture staple Dr Martens. The capsule collection of buckled suede creepers comes in pepto bismol pink, pistachio green, black and white. You can even wear them in the rain according to the promo image. Suede. In the rain. Rebels.

Hype x War Child

British streetwear brand Hype have teamed up with War Child on a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies to benefit the charity. The designs feature the War Child and Hype logos, with spray paint and floral motifs; T-shirts are £25, with at least £15 going to War Child. A release about the collaboration explains that "War Child protects, educates and stands up for the rights of children caught up in conflict -- helping to keep them safe, give them an education, and equip them with skills for the future". The charity currently works with partners in 15 countries, with projects ranging from "supporting Syrian children to access education, to reintegrating child soldiers in the Central African Republic and promoting justice for young people in detention in Afghanistan".

Gucci autumn/winter 17

Gucci Cruise show and Boboli Gardens project

Gucci has announced that it's Cruise 2018 show will take place in the Palatina Gallery of the Pitti Palace on 29 May. The Italian house are also teaming up with the Uffizi Gallery and the city of Florence on a new cultural project, Spring in the Boboli Gardens. Together they will oversee the restoration, preservation and improvement of the historic Boboli gardens, to coincide with the Cruise show.

Prada autumn/winter 17

Prada announce Resort show venue in Milan

Added to the packed May fashion calendar in Milan, Prada has announced its women's Resort 2018 show will take place on 7 May at the Osservatorio space in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The exhibition space is usually "dedicated to photography and visual languages" according to the Fondazione Prada website, and occupies the fifth and sixth floors of one of the Galleria's main buildings, looking out over the octagonal glass and iron dome covering the arcades below.

Emilio Pucci autumn/winter 16. Photography Jason Lloyd Evans

Massimo Giorgetti is leaving Emilio Pucci

Emilio Pucci and Massimo Giorgetti have issued a joint announcement confirming that Giorgetti will be leaving his role as creative director of the Italian brand. "This experience with Emilio Pucci, one of the most representative and historic brands in fashion, was an inspiring journey, which has also contributed to my professional growth," Giorgetti says, explaining, "Today, my [own] brand needs more and more of my attention and all of my energy. I would like to thank Laudomia Pucci, the LVMH Group, Mauro Grimaldi and all the Emilio Pucci's team, for supporting me in this beautiful adventure". Emilio Pucci CEO Mauro Grimaldi adds, "We have decided in total agreement to end the partnership. I would like to thank, personally and on behalf of the company, Massimo Giorgetti for the great professionalism shown during these two years of collaboration".