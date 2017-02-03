this week in fashion

Tyrone Lebon shoots the new Stussy campaign

Since the early 80s, Stussy have long had a reputation for iconic imagery and photographer Tyrone Lebon's lens continues to be the perfect conduit for the brand's rich message of the cool in skating and hip hop subculture. After using Paris as the subject of autumn/winter 16's campaign, Tyrone along with art director Edward Quarmby used New York City as the backdrop for the campaign and used models as varied as Nicky Hilton Rothschild (yes that Nicky Hilton), Tyrone's little brother Frank, as well as i-D cover star Lily Donaldson and dominatrix rapper Maidenfed to don the spring/summer 17 collection. Arguably the best advertising we've seen this season.

Raf Simons questions the American Dream

As the current political climate makes America's nickname of 'The Land of Liberty' seem quite redundant, ever the cultural provocateur, Raf Simons used his menswear show in New York to communicate a social commentary of the country. As the Raf Simons superfans A$AP Rocky and Luka Sabbat sat FROW at the Gagosian, Raf subverted the iconic 'I <3 NY' logo into slubby sweaters, fashioned heavy duty tape smattered with 'walk with me' and 'I <3 you' around the models in place of coat belts - which acted as an overt message of love, unity and togetherness in these uncertain times.

Raf also released his Mapplethorpe campaign

This week has been super busy for Monsieur Raf. As well as his NY show, he released his long-awaited campaign images for his spring/summer 17 Mapplethorpe collection. Teaming up with his long time collaborators stylist Olivier Rizzo and photographer Willy Vanderperre, Raf et al used a beautiful industrial white space as the background to showcase the garments, many simply printed with the late photographer's imagery on shirts and bibs like hanging artwork. Raf told i-D last year, "I wanted to approach it very curatorially, like you would a museum show, which was often done by other people when it comes to Mapplethorpe's work - but always in a gallery, always in the same context and form. So I thought the biggest challenge for me would be not to show his work in a gallery but in relation to my own environment."

Dior is the subject of a new documentary

As fashion month rolls around once again, More4 uses Dior's 70th birthday to explore the brand in more depth by way of a new documentary to be aired on 9 February. The documentary promises to explore the brand's on going commitment to showcasing "fashion and female identity" as well as to give a behind-the-scenes look to the appointment of Dior's first female creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Miu Miu releases a dreamy new fashion film

Miu Miu has us hankering for summer days past in their new fashion film, the partner to the newly-released campaign images. Lensed by Alasdair McLellan, styled by LOVE magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand and starring 20th Century Women star Elle Fanning, as well as Lara Stone, Karen Elson, Carolyn Murphy, Mayowa Nicholas and Ellen Rosa amongst others. The video shows the gang frolicking on the beach as a soundtrack of Benny Goodman's 1937 song Sing, Sing, Sing plays in the background. Watch here.

Vans x Undercover collaborate

The arbiters of all things skate Vans has teamed up with one of our favourite Japanese brands, Jun Takahashi's Undercover, to reimagine OG Era LX and the OG Old Skool LX silhouettes with delicate roses and lyrics of Temple's 2014 single Shelter Song.

Proenza Schouler follow the trend for moving their show schedule

Announced this week, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will consolidate their pre-fall and main collections into one show starting in July 2017 at Paris's couture fashion week. The move is "in order to pursue a business model more aligned to the realities of commerce today." Their last show in their current format will be at New York Fashion Week later this month. The duo add to growing list of designers across the four major cities such as Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford and Rodarte who are unifying their men's and women's show and shifting the show's timeline. We will undoubtedly see more designers follow suit.