this week in fashion

Image via Instagram

Alexandra Shulman leaving British Vogue

After 25 years at the helm of British Vogue, Alexandra Shulman announced this week that she is set to leave this summer. "I have been incredibly privileged to have been able to look after such a great magazine for so long and even more to have worked with so many people over those years who have made the experience so interesting and rich," she said in an official statement. Since beginning her career over 35 years ago, Alexandra has held positions at The Sunday Telegraph, GQ, Tatler in addition to her title at Vogue. She's also found time to publish three books in recent years. Her replacement is yet to be announced but with the role being one of fashion's top jobs, you can expect the industry's best to throw their hat in the ring. Watch this space.

Vetements autumn/winter 17

Vetements Haute Couture show was anything but stereotypical

Vetements highjacking of couture last season must of marked the first time a Juicy tracksuit had been seen on a couture runway, and the show this Tuesday provided just as much shock value. Playing on the idea of stereotypes, Demna Gvasalia sent bouncers, secretaries, everyday dads and fancy grandmas down the runway in a message that seemed to subvert the mundane, and the industry went wild! Geriatric chic for autumn/winter 17 anyone?

Read: Vetements autumn/winter 17 was all about the power of identity and diversity.

Tom Pecheux for YSL Beauté

Hot on the heels of YSL Beauté signings Staz Lindes and Zoe Kravitz, the brand has appointed French born make up maestro Tom Pecheux as its new Global Beauty Director. Tom has previously held the same title at Esteé Lauder and Shiseido, and is the man entrusted to make Alessandra, Adriana et al beautiful at the Victoria's Secret show each year. We can't wait to see what Tom does at his new home.

Rodarte spring/summer 17. Photography Mitchell Sams.

Rodarte to move to Paris schedule

Rodarte as always resembled demi-couture more than ready to wear, so its latest move makes sense. Its designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy are the latest in a long list of brands moving away from the traditional fashion schedule. They will instead show their new collection in an intimate presentation in Paris with a look to align themselves with the couture schedule next season. They also announced a third collection, after its mainline and 'Radarte' line of more lifestyle pieces to complement their offering.

Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 17. Photography Mitchell Sams.

The prices for Louis Vuitton Supreme trunks are in…

And they ain't cheap! The custom trunk will set you back $68,500 if reports from Highsnobiety are to be believed. But don't worry, the custom skateboard set is a snip at just over $50k! The Louis Vuitton Supreme collaboration looks set to be one of the year's biggest releases and we bet it will sell out regardless of price!

Read: The lines between the fashion establishment and anti-establishment blurred on the second day of autumn/winter 17 men's shows in Paris as Louis Vuitton teamed up with Supreme.