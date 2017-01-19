this week in fashion

Faustine Steinmetz. Last year's womenswear winner.

Woolmark prize judges announced

Hood By Air's Shayne Oliver, Victoria Beckham, Dame Natalie Massenet and Michèle Lamy are just some of the industry's biggest names who are on the panels for this year's Woolmark prize. Relaunched in 2012, the prize is one of fashion's most prestigious accolades and past winners have included Faustine Steinmetz, Public School and Teatum Jones scoop the 100,000 Australian dollar prize.

Carven appoints a new creative director

Carven's confirmed Serge Ruffieux as its new creative director. Right hand to the late Sonia Rykiel and spending close to a decade at Dior, as well as Moschino before that, Serge seems like safe hands to lead the 72-year-old house into an exciting new era.

Balenciaga autumn/winter 17. Photography Mitchell Sams

Paris Fashion Week mens kicks off

It's the Olympics of stylish male peacocking. Yes, the menswear press have flocked to Paris for the shows, after trips to Florence, Milan and London. We are only two days in, and already Vuitton and Supreme have announcers a collaboration that is going to see grown men and young boys alike whipped into a frenzy come release day, as well as Demna's latest offering for Balenciaga; which featured a loving tribute to would-be President Bernie Sanders.

Image via Twitter

Speaking of Balenciaga, there's was an elusive sighting of Rei Kawakubo at the show

Rei Kawakubo is one the fashion's rarest sightings. So imagine the internet's delight when she showed up at Wednesday's Balenciaga show with her partner Adrian Joffe. And in second row no less. Her steely demeanour made it hard to decipher whether she was smitten with Demna's designs, but we were elated to spot the Comme founder nonetheless.

Photography Terry Richardson. Styling Vivienne Westwood [The Man and Beast Issue, No. 211, July 2001]

Fashion remains divided about dressing Melania Trump

Will they or won't they? As the unbelievable inauguration grows closer, the topic of dressing the incumbent first family becomes ever more contentious. Ralph Lauren is believed to be dressing Melania for the inauguration and Karl Lagerfeld is also rumoured to be in the frame. Other designers such as Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford have staunchly refused to dress Mrs. Trump, calling for the President-elect to publicly declare, "he is not a fan", of Tom's work, adding another layer of controversy to the presidential election.

