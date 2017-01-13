this week in fashion

Gosha Rubchinskiy autumn/winter 17

Gosha's got the industry to Kaliningrad!

Even if Gosha Rubchinskiy's autumn/winter 17 showing had been a bust yesterday, he would of achieved a massive feat. That being getting the industry's top critics and fashion writers to Kaliningrad, a small and arguably forgotten enclave near the Baltic Sea. Lucky for us, it was just what we have come to know and love from our favourite Muscovite designer, all easy joggers and zip-up pullovers. He also took the opportunity to unveil an upcoming collaboration with Adidas. Read more about Gosha's show in Kaliningrad here.

Maria Grazia Chiuri joins the LVMH prize panel

Now helming one of LVMH's main cash cows, it is no surprise that Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri has been added to this year's jury for the LVMH prize. The prize for 2017 officially launched today with a €300,000 grant for its winner as well as a year-long membership with the luxury conglomerate. With winners such as Grace Wales Bonner, Marques'Almeida, and Thomas Tait in previous years, the prize is a sure fire way to predict the fashion stars of the future. Get to applying!

Erika Linder for Margaret Howell autumn/winter 16 by Alasdair McLellan.

Alasdair McLellan Margaret Howell exhibition

Every designer has their go to photographer. In what can be a long-lasting and fruitful friendship, the intimate relationship between the two defines the aesthetic code of a fashion house and can create some of fashion's most iconic imagery. For over ten years, Alasdair McLellan has carefully crafted the images of Margaret Howell, their timeless black and white photographs often creating a dream-like image of British luxury. On Friday February 17th, i-D's longtime contributor will exhibit over 40 photographs, including unseen images and the current spring/summer 17 campaign at Margaret's Wigmore Street store for the weekend over London Fashion Week.

Balmain announces its move into accessories

January 21st. Mark the date in your diary. It's when Olivier Rousteing releases his top secret accessories collection for Balmain. Right now, we don't have much to go by, but what we do know is that we can expect a super slick edit of shoes and handbags. The teaser video also includes gold Balmain emblem golden coin medallion of the Renaissance line, the golden thread that works its way through the Balmain Le 44 designs, and the Domaine collection's gold-topped hotel key charm, with its long leather tassels, that Olivier seductively plays with in the one-min short.