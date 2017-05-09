​this radical zine wants to save the world

Don't tell Donald Trump, but the world is in danger. Global warming is a thing and it's coming for us, which is why, for the latest issue of Hate, Scarlett Carlos Clarke and Luisa Le Voguer Couyet have turned their attention to the environment. People say they care about the planet; they sign their online petitions and hashtag themselves at the odd march or two, but how does this translate in real life? How does it help end deforestation or the production of red meat? The answer is it doesn't.

Tired of our clicktavist culture, Luisa and Scarlett have pooled together a diverse range of voices to come up with a couple of solutions for what we should do next. "We need to start looking at the damage we are actually doing and move towards a more conscious existence," Luisa explains. From photostories to opinion pieces, the issue juxtaposes the beauty of nature with the reality of human destruction. "In past issues we've explored sexuality, gender, mental health and in Issue Four we wanted to do Hate meets National Geographic," Scarlett adds.

It sounds like a great issue, doesn't it? But here's the thing, in order for Hate to remain an authentic, no holds barred, independent publication, free from the constraints of advertising, they need funding, which is why they've set up a Kickstarter campaign for everyone to contribute. Just think, you can help save the world today, with one click of a button. Here is a sneak preview to get you in the mood.

Maisie Cousins

Vivienne Westwood

Vlad Chigenkov

Scarlett Carlos Clarke