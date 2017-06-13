this parrot will tease you hits from calvin harris’ upcoming album

If you're anything like me, you'll have played Calvin Harris x Frank Ocean's Slide approx 123893724 times, half of those times in a topless white jeep in Hawaii in what is both the highlight of my life, and the closest I'll ever come to starring in a 50 Cent music video.

Who knew, I pondered, breezing down palm framed roads, one hand clutching an ice cold Corona and the other fist pumping millennial pink skies, who knew that Harris had the capability to whip out the funkiest banger spawned by a Scot since Del Amitri's Roll to Me. (The good kind of funky, not the kind when someone leaves an open pack of prawns in the office fridge over the weekend.)

A parrot knew, that's who.

This parrot also knows that Slide is not a standalone affair -- although we are not entirely sure how exactly this parrot knew, given that the album hasn't actually been released yet and is only up for pre-order. Perhaps it heard it on the papaya vine? Another little birdy told it?

Either way, this parrot has blessed us with a sample of tunes from Harris' upcoming and aptly named album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1., featuring -- deep breath -- Frank Ocean, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, D.R.A.M., Migos, Pharrell, ScHoolboy Q, Partynextdoor, Lil Yachty, Big Sean, Katy Perry, Khalid, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, A Trak, Future, and Jessie Reyez.

And that's just Vol.1?

Thank you, parrot.

