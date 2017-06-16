this is what happened at gosha’s aftershow party in st. petersburg

Gosha's spring/summer 18 show was his St. Petersburg homecoming. The Russian designer started his label in the city, before decamping to Paris to show his seasonal collections. Last season he returned, presenting a collection in Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea. But this was the real Russian return.

A tribute to the St. Petersburg rave scene of Gosha's youth and to the city's geographical position; it was built to link east and west, a Russian capital for Europe. All referenced in Gosha's designs that bridged the unity and tribalism of football casuals (bring back that Burberry check), the dancefloor, and the current collective inspiration between Russian and European youth.

After the show, the guests decamped legendary St Petersburg club Griboedev; which opened in 1996 in an underground bomb shelter. Buttechno, Artem Nanushiyan and Ildar Iksanov, all got behind the decks, and photographer German Larkin was there to capture what Gosha's youth tribe got up to in Russia's old Imperial capital.

