this is tokyo, straight up

YESBØWY, 21

Occupation?

I'm the creative director and designer of Ø [EMPTY SETT].

What are you wearing, head to toe?

My jacket is Givenchy, the tee is from the BARRAGAN x M.Y.O.B NYC collaboration, my pants are Son of the Cheese, and my shoes are Raf Simons.

What song do you have on repeat right now?

Only God Knows (ft. Leith Congregational Choir) by Young Fathers.

Describe the perfect Saturday night out in Tokyo.

Go to Son of the Cheese bar in Daikanyama to get dinner, then find a store party — 'cause I love celebration. There's free drink, free food, and many girls!

What are your favourite stores in Tokyo?

CANDY (FAKE TOKYO)

Eno, 28

Occupation?

I'm a painter.

What are you wearing, head to toe?

All used clothing!

What song do you have on repeat right now?

The Black Lips, Ain't Comin' Back.

Describe the perfect Saturday night out in Tokyo.

My perfect night out would consist of eating at an lzakaya, going out dancing with friends, and finishing off the night eating Soba!

What are your favourite stores in Tokyo?

Many! THE FOUR-EYED in Shinjuku, SUNNY SIDE UP in Shimokitazawa, M.Y.O.B NYC in Harajuku, and Ningen Kankei in Shibuya.

Lala, 18

Occupation?

I work at M.Y.O.B in Harajuku.

What are you wearing, head to toe?

The black long sleeve is one that just came with a random dress, my red camisole is from a thrift store called KILOSHOP in Harajuku, the pants are vintage from my favourite, FUNKTIQUE! and my boots are docs.

What song do you have on repeat right now?

Jóga by Bjork — the most beautiful song ever!!

Describe the perfect Saturday night out in Tokyo.

Hmm... honestly, I hardly ever go out, but last weekend, my friend Waka and I had a late night picnic at Yoyogi Park, followed by non-stop karaoke. We also took a shit ton of Purikura. That was pretty fun. Basically what every joshikou (Japanese high school girl) does on the weekend. ༎ຶ‿༎ຶ

What are your favourite stores in Tokyo?

M.Y.O.B (bc duh), Funktique I mentioned earlier, KINJI, this giant thrift store, and the FOUR-EYED — they stock the coolest brands!

Tom Matthews, 22

Occupation?

Student.

What are you wearing, head to toe?

A customised Dickies hoodie, Junya Watanabe jeans, converse trainers and rings are by Suzanne Kalan.

What song do I have on repeat right now?

Ah there's so many! I'm gonna have to say Sade, The Sweetest Taboo. I entered the new year with this song, and I haven't stopped since. It's gave good vibes for 2017. Although Little Dragons' new album Season High I'm already playing on repeat!

Describe the perfect Saturday night out in Tokyo.

Meet in front of the Starbucks at Shibuya crossing around 8pm, find a traditional style Izakaya and stuff my face with food, then to a tiny hidden bar my friend owns in Omote-Sando called SEKUMENTO and sing karaoke till the morning.

What are your favourite stores in Tokyo?

I have to stay loyal to Dover Street as the original is in my hometown in London, but aside from that the vintage stores in Tokyo are insane, Toga XTC in Harajuku is a super cool store and PIN NAP as well. I'd go to PIN NAP just for the music, Chaka Kahn's I Feel For You was playing the last time I was in. Out from the north exit of Shimokitazawa station has some pretty cool vintage shops too!

Aki, 23

Occupation?

I'm a bartender.

What are you wearing, head to toe?

100% vintage.

What song do you have on repeat right now?

I was listening to a lot of Lonnie Smith but it's changed.

Describe the perfect Saturday night out in Tokyo.

Spent at Daitokai in Shibuya — I work there.

What are your favourite stores in Tokyo?

Kara Kara Tei.

Maiko Shibukawa

Occupation?

I'm the creative director/buyer of THE FOUR-EYED and a stylist.

What are you wearing in the photo attached, head to toe?

My Hoodie is Martine Rose, the slip drees is vintage, the socks are We Love Colors, and the boots are dr. Martens.

What song do you have on repeat right now?

Anything Jamie Isaac.

Describe the perfect Saturday night out in Tokyo.

Singing, dancing and talking with good friends at Daitokai, the bar I always go, and to have sex.

What are your favourite stores in Tokyo?

My store THE FOUR-EYED is the only one I shop at in Tokyo!

Alisa, 25

What are you wearing in the photo attached, head to toe?

A beret, a cropped tank top, some pants with a vintage belt, a Stüssy parka, and my jacket is Goth Money Records from Freakcity.

What song do you have on repeat right now?

I wrote this song 4 U by LiL BO WEEP, and Desafío by Arca.

Describe the perfect Saturday night out in Tokyo.

This is such a hard question! There are many good places in Tokyo, but I think Shibuya is the best place to spend your Saturday night. Go to an Izakaya, a bar and take Purikura then go to the club!

What are your favourite stores in Tokyo?

Gr8 Tokyo, MYOB NYC, Funktique, and Kinji.