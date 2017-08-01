this guy makes rapper memes for a living

A post shared by KA5SH (@ka5sh) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

A quick list of dream jobs that we never aspired to but definitely would have if we thought they actually existed:

The person who spends all day making up nail polish names

Ben and or Jerry

A popstar famous enough to get automatic flight upgrades but not so famous that you can't walk to the grocery store in your trackies and uggs without getting mobbed

Rapper Meme Maker

Here's some good news folks, because we now have confirmation that one of these is a Real Job that Exists: Rapper Meme Maker. Yes that's right, someone out there genuinely gets paid by a record label to come up with a bunch of lolz memes about a rapper, before drip feeding them through various different lolz meme accounts so that foolish young meme obsessives like me or you think, "Cor, that rapper has a lot of buzz about them."

The lucky man in question is @KA5SH, which is probably his real name given the extent to which he lives and breathes the internet. In a recent interview with NBC News, he explains that he's "literally survived off meme money this whole year," before outlining exactly how:

"Let's say like, Interscope wants me to make a pack of memes for a release for a certain rapper, and they want everyone to think that rapper has a lot of buzz around them and that other people are making memes about them, but it's really just me making a whole bunch of them and then they're being dispersed throughout different accounts."

Interscope being the record label that looks after some of rap's finest, including Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre, Rae Sremmurd, and the most meme-able rapper of all time: Drake.

So the real question then is -- did @KA5SH maybe make this?

Or this?

This?

What about this?

THIS?

Who knows.