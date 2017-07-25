this exhibition takes you deep into a new programme for women and BAME artists

As in most areas of life, women and BAME (black, asian, and minority ethnic) people are severely underrepresented in the art world.

24-year-old Georgina Johnson, Viktor & Rolf studio alumni and designer of emerging label Laundry Service, is acutely aware of this. Even better -- she's doing something about it with the creation of The Laundry. It's the politically-charged little sister of her label, and is an arts program by and for women and BAME creatives. "I'm very concerned with challenging the way the arts are experienced, represented and most importantly accessed, so this is my way of doing so."

The programme's debut exhibition centres around memories, something she believes we take for granted. "This theme, as with a lot of my work, stemmed from something in my personal life. Over the last few years, my nan -- who's 93 -- started forgetting a lot of things, and it really hit home when I went to see her and she was asking me who I was."

Georgina called on a selection of visual, light, and sound artists worldwide to submit in-depth stories of their earliest memories, who then created a range of multimedia work from these. Of the exhibition's overall message, Georgina says, "It's about the relationship between sound and storytelling. It's about the act of remembering and delving into how those stories impact us today. It's about reawakening the feelings about those moment through our retelling."

If you're not London based, or just want a little teaser trailer, check out a preview below -- one of five short films Undine Markus directed for the project. And if you are, head down to Protein Studios in Shoreditch from 4 - 9 August to catch the exhibition. There will be an archiving workshop with Black in the Day on the 5th and a day of talks with some of the brightest creatives in London on the 6th, tickets available here. A closing party will take place on the 9th, with DJs MARTHA, Eldon Somers and Larry B.

A film by Undine Markus