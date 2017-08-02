About

    The VICEChannels

      news Georgie Wright 2 August 2017

      this chef is making rappers and sneakers out of sushi

      Shoe-shi? Susheme? Sasheezy?

      A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on

      What happens when you take the most hyped up sneaks and hip hop icons, and one of the best food groups known to humans, and roll 'em all up with a makisu?

      @theonigiriart is what happens. In a marriage as harmonious as wasabi and salmon, Milan based artist Yujia Hu cuts up sushi ingredients like salmon and seaweed into tiny tiny little pieces, then delicately places them onto sticky rice with as much precision as someone conducting a triple bypass heart surgery, probably.

      There's a Nike Airmax in a stunning salmon hue (/flavour): 

      A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on

      An Action Bronson that would probably cause the actual Action to go full cannibal on himself:

      A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on

      And our personal favourite, Yeezy in a Yeezy:

      A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on

      Tbh, they almost look too appealing to eat, so thankfully you can buy prints of the masterpieces here.

      No word yet on what the next subject matter is, but if it's magazine covers -- we call first dibs.

      Credits

      Text Georgie Wright

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, sushi, sushi art, yujia hu, theonigiriart, instagram

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features