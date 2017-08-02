this chef is making rappers and sneakers out of sushi

A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

What happens when you take the most hyped up sneaks and hip hop icons, and one of the best food groups known to humans, and roll 'em all up with a makisu?

@theonigiriart is what happens. In a marriage as harmonious as wasabi and salmon, Milan based artist Yujia Hu cuts up sushi ingredients like salmon and seaweed into tiny tiny little pieces, then delicately places them onto sticky rice with as much precision as someone conducting a triple bypass heart surgery, probably.

There's a Nike Airmax in a stunning salmon hue (/flavour):

A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

An Action Bronson that would probably cause the actual Action to go full cannibal on himself:

A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

And our personal favourite, Yeezy in a Yeezy:

A post shared by Yujia Hu (@theonigiriart) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

Tbh, they almost look too appealing to eat, so thankfully you can buy prints of the masterpieces here.

No word yet on what the next subject matter is, but if it's magazine covers -- we call first dibs.