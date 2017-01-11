About

      fashion i-D Staff 11 January 2017

      things are looking up with rianne van rompaey

      Rich in colour, depth and soul, step outside with fashion's freshest, most-freckled face, Rianne van Rompaey. Shot by Daniel Jackson and styled by Ludivine Poiblanc, this shoot's all about looking forward.

      Rianne wears Shirt Wunderkind. 

      Shirt and skirt Loewe. Boots Wunderkind.

      Shirt vintage from Early Halloween NYC. Dress Fendi. Boots Chloé.

      Coat Paco Rabanne. 

      Coat Prada. Boots Maison Margiela.  

      Coat Nina Ricci. Shirt IRO. Briefs Miu Miu. Boots Wunderkind. 

      Coat Valentino. Shirt Céline. Briefs Miu Miu. Boots Balenciaga. 

      Jacket and briefs Miu Miu. Boots Wunderkind.

      Dress Céline. Belt Prada. Boots Chloé. 

      Dress and boots Balenciaga. 

      Credits

      Photography Daniel Jackson 

      Styling Ludivine Poiblanc

      Hair Rutger at Streeters using Bumble and bumble. Make-up Francelle Daly at Art and Commerce. Nail technician Rica Romain at LMC Worldwide using Chanel Le Vernis and Body Excellence Cream. Photography assistance Jake Merrill, Pablo Espinoza. Digital technician Karen Goss. Styling assistance Marika Ames. Hair assistance Dakota Hunter. Make-up assistance Takahiro Okada. Production Jana Juhas, Michael Dicarlo. Production assistance Luis Jaramilo. Casting director Piergiorgio del Moro. Model Rianne van Rompaey at DNA.

