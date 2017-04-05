the xx's night + day short film is a love letter to creative collaboration

Last month The xx rounded up a massive crew of collaborators for an eight-night residency at London's O2 Brixton Academy. Night + Day Brixton featured concerts, film screenings, pop-up shops, and afterparties to celebrate the south London suburb with the Brit trio's favourite musical friends — including Kelela, Robyn, Cat Power, Sampha, and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah. Jamie xx, Romy Madley Croft, and Oliver Sim have now shared a documentary which doubles as a love letter to Brixton and creative collaborations.

"Night + Day has always been a special project to us, as it's a way for us to connect with and celebrate all of the amazing cultural activity happening in the places that we love," the band explained today. "Brixton last month was a truly unforgettable experience for all of us, so we're very pleased to be able to present this film to you all. Thank you again to everyone involved in Night + Day, we are beyond excited to bring Night + Day back again in the near future, hopefully we'll see you there!"

The short film features performance highlights, behind-the-scenes footage of the band explaining how they put the event together, and interviews with the rest of the Night + Day Brixton squad. If you missed out on snagging tickets to the festival, or just want to relive the experience, watch the visual love letter to London below.