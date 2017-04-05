the xx's night + day short film is a love letter to creative collaboration

Last month The xx rounded up a massive crew of collaborators for an eight-night residency at London's O2 Brixton Academy. Night + Day Brixton featured concerts, film screenings, pop-up shops, and afterparties to celebrate the south London suburb with the Brit trio's favourite musical friends — including Kelela, Robyn, Cat Power, Sampha, and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah. Jamie xx, Romy Madley Croft, and Oliver Sim have now shared a documentary which doubles as a love letter to Brixton and creative collaborations.
"Night + Day has always been a special project to us, as it's a way for us to connect with and celebrate all of the amazing cultural activity happening in the places that we love," the band explained today. "Brixton last month was a truly unforgettable experience for all of us, so we're very pleased to be able to present this film to you all. Thank you again to everyone involved in Night + Day, we are beyond excited to bring Night + Day back again in the near future, hopefully we'll see you there!"
The short film features performance highlights, behind-the-scenes footage of the band explaining how they put the event together, and interviews with the rest of the Night + Day Brixton squad. If you missed out on snagging tickets to the festival, or just want to relive the experience, watch the visual love letter to London below.
Text Hannah Ongley
Image via Twitter
