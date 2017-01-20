the women’s march on washington announces a stacked speaker line-up

Donnie isn't the only one preparing a very bigly speech for inauguration weekend. The Beyoncé-endorsed Women's March on Washington has announced the full line-up of speakers taking the stage on Saturday to rally the troops with inspiring words and coherent sentences. The legend-heavy list includes radical activist Angela Davis, trans rights advocate Janet Mock, Women's March co-chair Gloria Steinem, and Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood.
Rounding out the powerful line-up are the Mothers of the (Black Lives Matter) Movement, Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, and filmmaker Michael Moore, while actresses Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, and Ashley Judd will lend the march some further star power. The march's previously announced Artists' Table features the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Hari Nef, Grimes, Lupita Nyong'o, and everyone's favourite anti-Trump tweeter Cher. Check out the full speaker line-up below and brush up on everything you need to know about taking part in the march here.
Ai-jen Poo
Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Aida Hurtado
Professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara
Amanda Nguyen
President and Founder, Rise
America Ferrera
Chair, Artists Table of Women's March on Washington
Angela Davis
Distinguished Professor Emerita, UC Santa Cruz
Ashley Judd
Humanitarian, PhD student, Actor
Bob Bland
Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington
Carmen Perez
Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Executive Director, the Gathering for Justice
Cecile Richards
President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Donna Hylton
Formally Incarcerated, Criminal Justice Reform Activist
Dr. Cynthia Hale
Founding and Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church
Erika Andiola
Political Outreach Manager, Our Revolution
George Gresham
President of 1199 SEIU
Gloria Steinem
Feminist Writer, Activist and Organizer
Hina Naveed
Co-Director of DRM Action Coalition
J. Bob Alotta
Executive Director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice
Janet Mock
Author of the New York Times bestseller Redefining Realness & the upcoming memoir, Surpassing Certainty
Judith LeBlanc
Director of Native Organizers Alliance
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner
Executive Director and Co-Founder, MomsRising
LaDonna Harris
President of Americans for Indian Opportunity & Original Co-Convener of the Women's Political Caucus
Linda Sarsour
Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Co-Founder of MPowerChange
Maryum Ali, Muhammad Ali's Daughter
Social Worker, Juvenile Delinquency Prevention
Melanie Campbell
President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Melissa Harris-Perry
Director, Anna Julia Cooper Center, Editor-at-Large, Elle Magazine
Melissa Mayes
Environmental Justice Activist, Flint
Michael Moore
Filmmaker
Rabbi Sharon Brous
Founder/Senior Rabbi, IKAR
Raquel Willis
Communications Associate for Transgender Law Center
Rhea Suh
President of Natural Resources Defense Council
Scarlett Johansson
Actress, Activist
Sister Ieasha Prime
Executive Director, Barakah, Inc.
Sister Simone Campbell
Executive Director, NETWORK Lobby
Sophie Cruz
Immigrant Rights Activist
Sybrina Fulton
Mother of Trayvon Martin
Maria Hamilton
Mother of Dontre Hamilton
Gwen Carr
Mother of Eric Garner
Lucia McBath
Mother of Jordan Davis
Tamika Mallory
Co-Chair of Women's March on Washington, Social Justice Activist
Van Jones
President of Dream Corps, CNN Commentator
Wendy Carrillo
Human Rights Journalist
Zahra Billoo
Spokewoman, Council on American-Islamic Relations
Randi Weingarten
President, AFT
Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's Daughter
Trustee, Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center
Roslyn Brock
Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors
Text Hannah Ongley
Topics:news, politics, womens march, trump, protest