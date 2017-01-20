About

      20 January 2017

      the women’s march on washington announces a stacked speaker line-up

      Featuring Gloria Steinem, Angela Davis, and Janet Mock.

      Donnie isn't the only one preparing a very bigly speech for inauguration weekend. The Beyoncé-endorsed Women's March on Washington has announced the full line-up of speakers taking the stage on Saturday to rally the troops with inspiring words and coherent sentences. The legend-heavy list includes radical activist Angela Davis, trans rights advocate Janet Mock, Women's March co-chair Gloria Steinem, and Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood.

      Rounding out the powerful line-up are the Mothers of the (Black Lives Matter) Movement, Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, and filmmaker Michael Moore, while actresses Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, and Ashley Judd will lend the march some further star power. The march's previously announced Artists' Table features the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Hari Nef, Grimes, Lupita Nyong'o, and everyone's favourite anti-Trump tweeter Cher. Check out the full speaker line-up below and brush up on everything you need to know about taking part in the march here

      Ai-jen Poo
      Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance

      Aida Hurtado
      Professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara

      Amanda Nguyen
      President and Founder, Rise

      America Ferrera
      Chair, Artists Table of Women's March on Washington

      Angela Davis
      Distinguished Professor Emerita, UC Santa Cruz

      Ashley Judd
      Humanitarian, PhD student, Actor

      Bob Bland
      Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington

      Carmen Perez
      Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Executive Director, the Gathering for Justice

      Cecile Richards
      President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

      Donna Hylton
      Formally Incarcerated, Criminal Justice Reform Activist

      Dr. Cynthia Hale
      Founding and Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church

      Erika Andiola
      Political Outreach Manager, Our Revolution

      George Gresham
      President of 1199 SEIU

      Gloria Steinem
      Feminist Writer, Activist and Organizer

      Hina Naveed
      Co-Director of DRM Action Coalition

      J. Bob Alotta
      Executive Director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice

      Janet Mock
      Author of the New York Times bestseller Redefining Realness & the upcoming memoir, Surpassing Certainty

      Judith LeBlanc
      Director of Native Organizers Alliance

      Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner
      Executive Director and Co-Founder, MomsRising

      LaDonna Harris
      President of Americans for Indian Opportunity & Original Co-Convener of the Women's Political Caucus

      Linda Sarsour
      Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Co-Founder of MPowerChange

      Maryum Ali, Muhammad Ali's Daughter
      Social Worker, Juvenile Delinquency Prevention

      Melanie Campbell
      President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

      Melissa Harris-Perry
      Director, Anna Julia Cooper Center, Editor-at-Large, Elle Magazine

      Melissa Mayes
      Environmental Justice Activist, Flint

      Michael Moore
      Filmmaker

      Rabbi Sharon Brous
      Founder/Senior Rabbi, IKAR

      Raquel Willis
      Communications Associate for Transgender Law Center

      Rhea Suh
      President of Natural Resources Defense Council

      Scarlett Johansson
      Actress, Activist

      Sister Ieasha Prime
      Executive Director, Barakah, Inc.

      Sister Simone Campbell
      Executive Director, NETWORK Lobby

      Sophie Cruz
      Immigrant Rights Activist

      Sybrina Fulton
      Mother of Trayvon Martin

      Maria Hamilton
      Mother of Dontre Hamilton

      Gwen Carr
      Mother of Eric Garner

      Lucia McBath
      Mother of Jordan Davis

      Tamika Mallory
      Co-Chair of Women's March on Washington, Social Justice Activist

      Van Jones
      President of Dream Corps, CNN Commentator

      Wendy Carrillo
      Human Rights Journalist

      Zahra Billoo
      Spokewoman, Council on American-Islamic Relations

      Randi Weingarten
      President, AFT

      Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's Daughter
      Trustee, Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center

      Roslyn Brock
      Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors

