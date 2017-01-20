the women’s march on washington announces a stacked speaker line-up

@womensmarch

Donnie isn't the only one preparing a very bigly speech for inauguration weekend. The Beyoncé-endorsed Women's March on Washington has announced the full line-up of speakers taking the stage on Saturday to rally the troops with inspiring words and coherent sentences. The legend-heavy list includes radical activist Angela Davis, trans rights advocate Janet Mock, Women's March co-chair Gloria Steinem, and Cecile Richards of Planned Parenthood.

Rounding out the powerful line-up are the Mothers of the (Black Lives Matter) Movement, Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, and filmmaker Michael Moore, while actresses Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, and Ashley Judd will lend the march some further star power. The march's previously announced Artists' Table features the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Hari Nef, Grimes, Lupita Nyong'o, and everyone's favourite anti-Trump tweeter Cher. Check out the full speaker line-up below and brush up on everything you need to know about taking part in the march here.

Ai-jen Poo

Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance

Aida Hurtado

Professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara

Amanda Nguyen

President and Founder, Rise

America Ferrera

Chair, Artists Table of Women's March on Washington

Angela Davis

Distinguished Professor Emerita, UC Santa Cruz

Ashley Judd

Humanitarian, PhD student, Actor

Bob Bland

Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington

Carmen Perez

Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Executive Director, the Gathering for Justice

Cecile Richards

President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Donna Hylton

Formally Incarcerated, Criminal Justice Reform Activist

Dr. Cynthia Hale

Founding and Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church

Erika Andiola

Political Outreach Manager, Our Revolution

George Gresham

President of 1199 SEIU

Gloria Steinem

Feminist Writer, Activist and Organizer

Hina Naveed

Co-Director of DRM Action Coalition

J. Bob Alotta

Executive Director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice

Janet Mock

Author of the New York Times bestseller Redefining Realness & the upcoming memoir, Surpassing Certainty

Judith LeBlanc

Director of Native Organizers Alliance

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

Executive Director and Co-Founder, MomsRising

LaDonna Harris

President of Americans for Indian Opportunity & Original Co-Convener of the Women's Political Caucus

Linda Sarsour

Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Co-Founder of MPowerChange

Maryum Ali, Muhammad Ali's Daughter

Social Worker, Juvenile Delinquency Prevention

Melanie Campbell

President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Melissa Harris-Perry

Director, Anna Julia Cooper Center, Editor-at-Large, Elle Magazine

Melissa Mayes

Environmental Justice Activist, Flint

Michael Moore

Filmmaker

Rabbi Sharon Brous

Founder/Senior Rabbi, IKAR

Raquel Willis

Communications Associate for Transgender Law Center

Rhea Suh

President of Natural Resources Defense Council

Scarlett Johansson

Actress, Activist

Sister Ieasha Prime

Executive Director, Barakah, Inc.

Sister Simone Campbell

Executive Director, NETWORK Lobby

Sophie Cruz

Immigrant Rights Activist

Sybrina Fulton

Mother of Trayvon Martin

Maria Hamilton

Mother of Dontre Hamilton

Gwen Carr

Mother of Eric Garner

Lucia McBath

Mother of Jordan Davis

Tamika Mallory

Co-Chair of Women's March on Washington, Social Justice Activist

Van Jones

President of Dream Corps, CNN Commentator

Wendy Carrillo

Human Rights Journalist

Zahra Billoo

Spokewoman, Council on American-Islamic Relations

Randi Weingarten

President, AFT

Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's Daughter

Trustee, Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center

Roslyn Brock

Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors