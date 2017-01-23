the women’s march on london, straight up!

On Saturday, if you wanted to drive your car around central London, you were straight out of luck. Police massively underestimated how many people would come together for the London leg of the global women's marches, held in solidarity with the historic, half a million strong Women's March on Washington on the first day of Donald Trump's presidency. Drivers sat marooned in their vehicles, like little islands amid the rushing river of 100,000 protesters, who were united in their diversity, wearing pink pussy hats and holding their righteous, and often hilarious, banners aloft.

The two hours it took for the march to depart its starting point outside the US Embassy - due to the huge numbers of people - were a great opportunity to take in the messages of the many, many handmade signs. There were the ubiquitous 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun-damental Human Rights' and 'Pussy Grabs Back' signs seen around the world, mixed with calls to support reproductive rights (specifically Planned Parenthood in the US, and banners for 'Repeal the 8th', the abortion rights campaign in Ireland), signs proclaiming their creators 'Resisters' and quipping that 'The revolution will be feminised!', a painted reproduction of the cover of We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and light-hearted takes like "In English, Trump means fart".

i-D caught up with demonstrators along the march route to find out more about why they were marching, what they would say to the demonstrators in Washington, and who their preferred US president would be...

Ella Trimarchi, 20 and Jeremy Reynoso, 20

Why are you marching today?

Ella: Women's Rights and equality!

Jeremy: As an American, Donald Trump represents the worst, most embarrassing facets of American culture. I'm out here to show the world that Trump doesn't get to win.

I'm a feminist because…

Ella: Women should be treated equal, duh!

Jeremy: Everyone deserves their voices to be heard and respected! Equal rights for all.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

Ella: We stand together. You rule!

Jeremy: We are with you.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be?

Ella: Bernie or Michelle.

Jeremy: Bernie Sanders.

Hanako Lowry, 18

Why are you marching today?

To overcome the tradition of silence.

I'm a feminist because…

All people should have equal human rights and not be restricted by gender norms defined by society.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

We do have power.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be ?

Bernie!

Lila Ilzeitski, 6 and Aoife Blacklay, 6

I'm a feminist because…

Aoife: Girls can do what boys do!

If you could choose the US president, who would it be?

Lila: I don't like Trump. I like Hillary Clinton! I love Hillary Clinton!

Eliza Davis, 19

Why are you marching today?

I don't want to live in a world where misogynists run countries.

I'm a feminist because...

Equality is everything.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

Never apologise for your femininity or sexuality.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be?

Michelle Obama.

Dhruv Patani, 22

Why are you marching today?

Because it needs to be done and I oppose everything Trump stands for.

I'm a feminist because…

Who isn't! Why is that a question?

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

People all around the world stand with you in solidarity.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be?

Jill Stein.

Miley Hardy, 19

Why are you marching today?

I'm against inequality and hatred of minorities.

I'm a feminist because…

Everyone should be equal.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

Fight for your rights.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be?

Obama.

Selsabil Beloved, 19

Why are you marching today?

I'm fighting sexism and all sorts of hate that Trump represents.

I'm a feminist because…

I support equality of the sexes.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

United we are stronger.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)?

Bernie!

Savannah Sevenso, 23

Why are you marching today?

Because I believe in changing the world and I want to stand in solidarity with people fighting for freedom everywhere.

I'm a feminist because…

I believe in human rights.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

Joy is power.

If you could choose the US president, who would it be (and why)?

Angela Davis.

Helena Ward, 18 and Thaslima Yasmin, 20

Why are you marching today?

Helena: To stand up for women and protect fundamental rights.

Thaslima: For unity, women's rights, and to stand against Trump.

I'm a feminist because…

Helena: I believe that everyone deserves an equal chance for opportunity.

Thaslima: I care about women's rights.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

Helena: Stand up beyond just this march.

Thaslima: Equality for all.

Maeve Broderick, 20

Why are you marching today?

Because the President of the USA got elected even after bragging about sexually assaulting women. And we need to show the US and the world that we won't keep quiet on women's issues.

I'm a feminist because…

I believe in equality for all genders and all races.

What message do you have for demonstrators at the Women's March on Washington?

Don't give up hope!

If you could choose the US president, who would it be?

Bernie!

