About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion i-D Staff 1 May 2017

      the ultimate i-D comme des garçons gallery

      To mark Art of the In-between, Rei Kawakubo's hugely anticipated Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, we look back over 25 years of Comme in i-D.

      Photography Paolo Roversi, styling Cathy Kasterine. The Name Issue, no. 258, September 2005

      Photography Terry Jones, Comme Des Garcons showroom, autumn/winter 12

      Photography Richard Bush, styling Jane How, The Substance Issue, no. 224, October 2002

      Photography Juergen Teller, styling Venetia Scott,  The Paradise Issue, No. 83, August 1990

      Photography Paolo Roversi, styling Edward Enninful, The Original Issue, no. 201, September 2000

      Photography Paolo Roversi, styling Edward Enninful, The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000

      Video still Terry Jones, Comme des Garçons, autumn/winter 09

      Photography Terry Jones, Comme des Garçons showroom, autumn/winter 12

      Photography Emma Summerton, styling Edward Enninful, The Livin' Loud Issue, No. 311, Pre-Spring 11

      Video still Terry Jones, Comme des Garçons, autumn/winter 09

      Photography Eric Nehr, styling Sarah Richardson, The Expressionist Issue, No. 249, November 2004

      Photography Corinne Day, styling Melanie Ward, The Screen Issue, No. 112, January 1993

      Photography Richard Burbridge, styling Edward Enninful, The Passionate Issue, No. 244, June 2004

      Photography Nick Knight, styling Jonathan Kaye, The Nationality Issue, No. 259, October 2005

      Photography Emma Summerton, styling Edward Enninful, The Stepping Stone Issue, No. 289, July 2008

      Photography Alasdair McLellan, styling Olivier Rizzo, The Progressive Issue, No. 240, February 2004

      Photography Gustavo Ten Hoever, styling Gareth Griffiths, The Portrait Issue, No. 217, February 2002

      Photography Dennis Schoenberg, styling Jodie Barnes, The New Dawn Issue, No. 247, September 2004

      Photography Anette Aurell, styling Annett Monheim,  The Artistic Issue, No. 228, February 2003

      Photography Sarah Moon, styling Patti Wilson, The Ego Issue, No. 173, March 1998

      Photography David Bailey, styling Charlotte Stockdale, The Back To The Future Issue, No. 310, Winter 2010

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:fashion, fashion stories, comme des garcons, comme des garçons, rei kawakubo, archives, david bailey, alasdair mclellan, edward enninful, richard burbridge

      Recommended

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features