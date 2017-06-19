the transparent siblings go to sex addict therapy in new season trailer

If you can't imagine going to group therapy for sex addiction with your siblings in tow, then you are clearly not a Pfefferman. Maura and her dysfunctional family of bad-decision-making but still quite loveable adult babies are back in the trailer for the fourth season of our favourite Amazon series, Transparent. The trailer doesn't actually give much away, but it does confirm several little snippets of information that came separately.

Back in April, TV Guide reported that siblings Sarah, Josh and Ali would be attending Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous this season, and sure enough in the new trailer they can be seen entering a very new-age wooden dome with circles of chairs together. So weird, so good.

According to the release, Maura takes trip to Israel to speak at a conference, where she "makes a startling discovery" that prompts the whole family to come out and join her. In the video, she's taking a trip of a different kind, chewing away on weed infused jelly baby provided by Ali.

Speaking at a pre-Emmy Awards 'For Your Consideration' event in April, Variety report Transparent creator Jill Soloway telling the audience that in this series "things will get more political than they've ever been". With sex, gender, family, religion, drugs, and disputed territories in the mix, you'd be a fool to expect anything less.