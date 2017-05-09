the trailer for the blockbuster blade runner sequel has arrived

Finally, after months of casting announcements, teasers and hype, the full-length trailer for Blade Runner 2049 is here. Set 30 years after the original 1982 Ridley Scott classic (he's credited as executive producer this time), the blockbuster sequel is helmed by Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. Ryan Gosling stars as LAPD police officer K. Robin Wright, joined by a menacing Jared Leto and, best of all, with Harrison Ford reprising his original role as Deckard.

The trailer finds Gosling's K on a mysterious solitary quest, which takes him through the wonderfully saturated world Villeneuve has dreamed up - with help from legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins of No Country for Old Men fame. As the trailer teases, K has just unearthed "a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos". The film arrives in cinemas on 6 October in the UK and US.