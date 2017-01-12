the trailer for st. vincent’s horror film is here

After months of waiting, we finally have our first real glimpse at St Vincent's directorial debut. The musician, also know as Annie Clark, is one of four female directors who came together for the anthology, XX. The film's press release explains the project involves "four dark tales written and directed by fiercely talented women."

Her offering, The Birthday Party, stars New Zealander and Heavenly Creatures actress Melanie Lynskey. While little can be gleaned by this short tease, the unsettling use of candy colours and a panda costume suggests her part will be a mix of sweet and very sour. The segment was co-written with Roxanne Benjamin, who also directed her own quarter, Don't Fall. Karyn Kusama and Jovanka Vuckovic round out the line up with their parts Her Only Living Son and The Box.

XX will premier at Sundance this month, and be available on iTunes from February 17. It won't be St Vincent's only appearance at the January festival. She also provided the score for Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, the short film Come Swim.