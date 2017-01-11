​the t2 trainspotting soundtrack leaked and it sounds ace

Choose Iggy Pop. Choose Underworld. Choose a diverse selection of old and new classics, and you have the makings of a killer T2 soundtrack. We're a mere two weeks away from the inevitably inglorious return of Renton, Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie, and the Trainspotting sequel soundtrack has apparently leaked after being briefly published in an Amazon listing, screenshotted by fans, and at least part-confirmed by Irvine Welsh on Twitter.

With the original film delivering arguably one of the most iconic British soundtracks ever, it is exciting to see some of the old tracks reimagined. Iggy Pop's Lust For Life gets a beefy new remix courtesy of the Prodigy, who teased the track on their Instagram last month, and the ghost of Underworld's Born Slippy appears to be resurrected in final track Slow Slippy, with the electronic duo also contributing Eventually But (Spud's Letter to Gail).

New names on the list make as much sense as the old, with the Fat White Family's whirling Whitest Boy On The Beach rubbing-up next to Young Fathers' tense, propulsive Rain or Shine and the forlorn Silk by Wolf Alice, rounded out by classics including Blondie Dreaming, The Clash (White Man) in Hammersmith Palais, Relax by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, and Run DMC vs. Jason Nevins It's Like That. Check out the full tracklist of 'Disc 1', below.

Read More: The new Trainspotting trailer is here!