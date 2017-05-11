the suspiria remake is getting a thom yorke score

When it was released in 1977, Dario Argento's stylish horror classic Suspiria set a new standard for otherworldly glamour and suspense. So when Luca Guadagnino announced he was remaking the twisted tale of supernatural murder and ballerinas, expectations were high. Not one to under deliver, the I Am Love and A Bigger Splash director has called on Thom Yorke to score the movie. It will be the first time the Radiohead frontman has provided music for a feature film.

In a statement Guadagnino said: "To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true. The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom." The film will also star Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz and Jessica Harper — the original film's lead. Suspiria is expected to be released later this year. Grab a glimpse at the original below.