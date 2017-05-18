the spring breakers sequel is 100% real, will star matthew mcconaughey

Harmony Korine is officially at work on the sequel to his 2013 neon opus, Spring Breakers, but don't expect your favourite deviant foursome to return. The new film, titled The Beach Bum, is a loose sequel, sticking to the same setting as its predecessor but replacing the cast, at least in part. Matthew McConaughey will lead the film, yet it seems the door is open for select original supporting cast members to return — we'd love to see Gucci Mane on screen again.

Korine is again writing the script and directing, as he did with Spring Breakers — famously penned in a Florida motel during real-life spring break. It's being billed as irreverent comedy, geared around McConaughey's character Moondog, "a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large," as per Deadline.

Production studio NEON partnered with VICE to pre-buy the rights to the film in America — and Korine hasn't even started shooting it yet! "Harmony is like family to me, and to all of us at VICE for over a decade," VICE Chief Creative Officer Eddy Moretti said in a statement. "And finally we can work together creatively on his most ambitious, hilarious, and oddly existential film."

The Beach Bum is scheduled to hit theatres in 2018.

More: Watch Gucci Mane try on gucci belts in a Harmony Korine film for Supreme.