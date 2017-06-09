the soundtrack to your weekend ft. tlc, sza, and toro y moi

SZA, Doves In The Wind ft. Kendrick Lamar

After the rollercoaster of emotions that was last night, we needed a nice new full length to console us. SZA knew. Now we know. Out today, CTRL, is a killer record and this mellow track with Kendrick slays most of all.

Betsy, Little White Lies

The nice Welsh lady with the voice of an eighties angel is back and, quite rightly, she's had enough of little white lies. It's Betsy's wedding day, the aesthetics are strong, and there are dance routines you can boogie sullenly along to. The only wedding we want to attend this year.

Mac DeMarco, One Another

Mac has only gone and done another one, One Another. Don't you just hate it when you're jamming in the back garden with your mates and death comes along and tries to embrace you? Not today, death! Here lie promises of forbidden friendships and an M. Night Shyamalan plot twist.

PNSB, SOUTH FACE ft. Lil Kpopp, Kramp X Pix3lface

We don't know what they're saying but we we like it. This is the latest tune and rainbow-lit visuals from Korean rapper PNSB, out now on Third Culture Kids.

TLC, Way Back

Chilli and T-Boz reminisce on a tune that is as much for old friends as it is a reminder to the kids who are too young to remember that these guys are the real deal. Oh and there's a verse from snoop giving us all a little tlc as we await their forthcoming Kickstarter-funded album.

Smerz, You See

You see? This is what happens when you leave your favourite Norwegian duo to direct their own videos. Magic. This is taken from last year's EP Okey. If you've not heard it yet, please catch up now to avoid further embarrassment.

67, First Degree

Well would you look at that? Somebody else got 67 looking all great in a studio. Places + Faces + Red Bull + 67 = awesome.

Ibeyi, Away Away

Inspired by Naomi's passion for dancehall (yes, you read that right) this is the return of the twins. We heard the full record the other day and while we're not going to give you any spoilers, we can tell you that it's going to be really, really great.

Toro Y Moi, Girl Like You

Chaz Bundick just officially changed his name to Chaz Bear and we love him all the more for it. When we caught up with the many-named musician a couple of months back, we learnt all about his new project with The Mattson 2 but he completely forgot to mention the fact that he's back on the good stuff and gearing up to release an equally brilliantly named album Boo Boo on 7 July.

Abra Cadabra, Stay ft. Danzey

"Me and Danzey got a mad ting coming at midnight," Mr Cadabra shared on twitter last night. A follow up his Sneakbo collaboration My Hood, listen to the mad ting right here, right now.