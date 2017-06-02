the soundtrack to your weekend ft. liam gallagher, joey christ and mura masa

Liam Gallagher, Wall Of Glass

Liam Gallagher standing in a hallway. Liam Gallagher crouching in a hallway. Liam Gallagher looking in a mirror. Liam Gallagher singing in a mirror. Liam Gallagher tapping his head. Liam Gallagher nodding his head. Liam Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Liam Gallagher. The man with a fork in a world of soup is back and we couldn't be happier about it (you know what we mean?).

Lorde, Perfect Places

It's perfect Lorde singing abut perfect places and people getting off their faces. Only a little while longer until we'll be able to witness the full glory of Melodrama (out 16 June), created with Jack Antonoff of Bleachers, whose album, incidentally, is out today. The dream team are unstoppable!

Fekky x Ghetts, Call Me Again

Fekky and Ghetts here with the finest shirt/sports car colour coordination we've seen all week. Top marks for shooting the vid on a European city break too.

Joey Christ, Joey Cypher ft. Herra Hnetusmjör, Birnir & Aron Can

Remember when we gave you a guided tour of the Icelandic music scene? 101 boy and Sturla Atlas affiliate Joey Christ has only gone and made his first solo tune. Featuring key Reykjavik faces (plus appearances from a whole lot more), they take over their local Costco, much to the delight/bemusement of the happy shoppers.

Denzel Curry, Ultimate (BADBADNOTGOOD Session)

Denzel Curry recruits Canadian jazz merchants BADBADNOTGOOD for rework of his 2016 Imperial album track Ultimate. We interviewed Denzel once and he gave us a chocolate bar. It's got nothing to do with the song, but what a nice guy, right?

Kwaye, Little Ones

It's talented Londoner KWAYE again with another video full of dancing, prancing and vocals that fill us with a gentle euphoria. Quite MJ, quite awesome, and made by our director pal Billy Boyd Cape.

2 Chainz, 4 AM ft. Travis Scott

Either 2 Chainz has got a particularly early paper round or he's been enjoying a few late nights, readers. We know which we think it is.

Mura Masa, All Around The World ft Desiigner

Plinky, plonky Mura Masa has done it again with the video for his third single from his upcoming album. Following the Charli XCX collaboration 1 Night and Firefly with NAO, for this globetrotting adventure he called on Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda rapper Desiigner to ponder things like, his favourite colour Aston Martin. "I like to think I pulled a very good song out of him," Mura Masa told Complex the other day. We think so too.

Cadet, Instagram Girls ft. Konan

Cadet fans have been clamouring over this for a while now, so nice to see it online, the first track to be the released from the freestyle master's forthcoming The Commitment EP 2. "I'm just saying don't get the wrong type of attention mixed up with the right, know your worth, but real worth not that cheap fly by night worth," he says of the release. "Also one ting aired my DM so I made a tune innit". Lovely stuff.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Lord Of Lightning vs Balrog

Well, we were sold by the title alone. WARNING. This video has the potential to trigger mind-blowing reactions for people with great taste in music. If you feel you might be susceptible to a life-altering trip through hell via a mad forest party, watch this video now.