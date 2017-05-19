the soundtrack to your weekend ft. j hus, nilufer yanya and bugzy malone

J Hus, Common Sense

J Hus dropped his mega album, Common Sense, at the start of this month and now he's dropping this, the video for its title track. Featuring a nice orange sofa and more bucket hats than you could shake a stick at, it sees the man born Momodou Jallow serving up a visual feast fit for his grime/rap/R&B/dancehall and afrobeat straddling sound. "I used to think I was useless, just a road guy," he told us a few weeks back. "But music has shown me I have potential, that I can do something with my life, that I have a talent." He's not wrong.

Nilufer Yanya, Golden Cage

She played our stage at TGE last night and now lovely Nilufer is singing down the (pink) phone to us about being locked away in a Golden Cage. Those multiple screens. That sax.

Kutmah, Bury Me By The River (feat. Gonjasufi)

Ninja Tune's sister label Big Dada celebrates its porcelain anniversary with this release by new signing Kutmah. Stoned, swampy and completed by Gonjasufi's seriously out-for-lunch vocals, it goes to show that 20 years on, Big Dada is still the home wild and wonderful music. Right on!

Sinjin Hawke, Snow Blind (Zora Jones Remix)

Well, this is great isn't it? Spanish producer Zora Jones has reworked Snow Blind from Sinjin's First Opus and it sounds like Zelda went to an industrial techno night and softened everything up.

CASISDEAD, The Grid

This was premiered by our friends at Noisey a matter of moments ago, and we thought it was so good it should go on here too. Seriously dark. Seriously incredible.

Yung Bans + Yung Lean, No Mercy

Yung men Bans and Lean have teamed up here to lay their work down over this really nice production by Ripsquad and Akachi. Go team!

Skrapz, Enemies

"It's like I'm driving on the hard shoulder," raps Skrapz on this, his first release since Anthony Joshua walked out to They Ain't Ready before his Wladimir Kitschko fight last month. Anyone who's ever been stuck on the M25 northbound between junctions 15 and 16 will know exactly what he means.

GIRLI, Feel OK ft. Lethal Bizzle

Guess who's back? Bizzle's back. Sometimes it's the unlikely pairings that are the best pairings, and this one is certainly surprising. Catfishing, banter and adult ball pits. These two know the recipe for feeling OK.

Bugzy Malone, Through The Night (Feat. DJ Luck and MC Neat)

Our man in the Manchester, Bugzy Malone continues to tease his upcoming full length with this lively one featuring DJ Luck and MC Neat. The album's called King of the North and he's wearing North Face. This couldn't be more Northern if it featured a brass band and a guest verse from Maxine Peake.

Moss Kena, 48 ft. Jay Prince

And finally… Need a nice calming video of horses and fields set to a silky smooth soul soundtrack? Thought as much. You've come to the right place.