​the soundtrack to your weekend ft. dave, lil yachty and puma blue

Lil Yachty, Better

Lil Boat's new album Teenage Emotions dropped today and, brace yourselves, it's a massive 21 tracks long with features from the likes of Diplo, Migos and YG. Our favourite tune is the one with Stefflon Don because it sounds exactly like summer, we relate to Yachty singing about always wanting more, and there's a line about looking at the stars and naming one of them, um, Trevor.

Noah Cyrus, I'm Stuck

Noah Cyrus is stuck. Stuck at work. Stuck on you. Stuck like glue. She's stuck in traffic. In the middle with you. In an elevator. But you know what's she's not stuck with? Tunes, readers. Tunes.

RIP Swirl, Hi!

When RIP Swirl aka our buddy Luka dropped us an email the other day telling us about the video for his new WEDIDIT release Hi!, we were won us over right away. "Feat. skeletons on bicycles, a white Lamborghini and Snoop Dogg! What more could you ask for? ;)" And it's true, a music video doesn't need a lot more than that. You're going to want to listen to Luka's damn good Agent Cooper-sampling Damn Fine Cup Of Coffee too, freshly brewed in honour of the return of Twin Peaks.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Cut To The Feeling

Carly Rae here with a song that was originally intended for full length EMOTION, before being demoted to EMOTION: Side B, where it eventually missed the cut and ended up on the soundtrack to an English-language Canadian-French 3D computer-animated musical adventure comedy film called, Ballerina. Blimey, Carly! If these are your cast-offs, what on earth have you got up your sleeve for the next record? Solid gold banger.

Bad Gyal, Jacaranda

Meet Bad Gyal, the Spanish dancehall queen who has a huge YouTube following and knows exactly where to go for great production (Dubbel Dutch) and where to head for a fun music video (the fairground). You just missed her play at London night Oscillate Wildly actually. Gutted for you.

Puma Blue, Soft Porn

It's fair to say that trendy jazz person Puma Blue is our latest trendy jazz obsession. Cool, enigmatic, a nifty lyricist… We actually had a nice chat with him the other day, the fruits of which will be on i-D.co in the coming weeks.

WIZE, Secret Of Mana Freestyle

Secret of Mana is a Japanese Nintendo game with real-time battles, sprite children and a flying warship. North London producer WIZE is clearly a fan.

Kali Uchis, Tyrant ft. Jorja Smith

She's a protegee of Drake, worked with the likes of Tyler, The Creator, KAYTRANADA and Snoop Dogg and she just made an appearance on the new Gorillaz record. Kali Uchis is having a good year, folks, something that continues today with the release of this slinky number featuring UK soulstress Jorja Smith. She's got a great name for chanting too (go on, give it a go).

MØ, Nights With You

Shot by director Bouha Kazmi in what looks like a lovely brutalist spaceship dock in Bulgaria, MØ and some dancer friends kiss, fight, do donuts in their cars, start fires, and dance the night away under the neons. She wrote this one for her best friend with the intention of it being a "reflection of unity in both bright times and in dark -- about standing together strong and shining the light across borders and generations." Just what we needed.

Dave, 100M's

Dave's going to be massive, isn't he?