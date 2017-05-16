About

      16 May 2017

      the song lana del rey wrote about north korea is here

      On Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind the singer addresses the guilt of partying while the world falls apart.

      Last month, after playing Coachella, Lana Del Rey took herself on a trip into the woods to do some serious thinking. Feeling split between her life in that moment — i.e. encouraging teenagers to wear flower crowns — and the simmering political situation engulfing the US, she had some "complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount." The result of this introspection was a song that she offered a glimpse of on Instagram.

      Now that spark of inspiration has been released as a single, Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind. The track covers her time at the festival, and the feeling of being drawn to other topics. She laments "I guess I was in it / 'Cause baby, for a minute / It was Woodstock in my mind / In the next morning / They put out the warning / Tensions were rising over country lines."

      The singer had previously mentioned that her upcoming album, Lust For Life, would have a considerably more political focus than her earlier work — something clearly evident on this track. Check it out below.

