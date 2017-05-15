the producer of get out's next film sounds awesome

Fans of dark humour, political and social satire and tense horror rejoice: Jason Blum, the producer behind arguably this decade's most innovative horror film, Get Out, is working with acclaimed filmmaker Dee Rees on a new project. Dee Rees, the mastermind screenwriter and director of this year's Oscar-tipped Mudbound, met Jason at an event back in March, and after talking about how important Get Out was, pitched him the idea of working together on a horror film; one that drew upon Dee's own experiences as a married, gay African-American woman living in a small rural town in America.

Jason told The New York Times that Dee had said to him of the film's concept: "You've got me and my wife, two black lesbians, and when we first moved in, we fought every day over all these little things: 'Why is this over there? Did you move that?' Maybe it was a ghost, or maybe it was some other force — like us not wanting to be there or fitting in." To which Blum replied: "I'm in. I'm in, I'm in, I'm in."

With Dee's breakout semi-autobiographical film Pariah, about a 17-year-old African-American girl embracing her sexuality, winning the Excellence in Cinematography Award at Sundance in 2011, as well as Mudbound garnering Oscar-buzz and rave reviews since it premiered at Sundance earlier this year, combined with Jason's track record of producing some of the most successful horror films in the biz, we can't wait to see how this project turns out.

