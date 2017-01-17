About

      the models of the moment get in front of jackie nickerson's lens

      Muted colours and bright faces, these are the industry's most in-demand models, styled by Carlos Nazario and shot by Jackie Nickerson.

      Wangy wears coat (menswear) Diesel Black Gold. Shirt J.W.Anderson. Rollneck Céline. 

      Odette wears all clothing and jewellery Yang Li. Boots Pierre Hardy. 

      Selena wears coat Proenza Schouler. Rollneck Diesel Black Gold. Trousers Hood By Air. Belt Vetements. Earring Louis Vuitton. Boots Pierre Hardy.

      Odette wears hoodie Marc Jacobs. Rollneck and shirt Céline. Trousers Yang Li. Belt Vetements. 

      Naki wears coat and trousers Vetements. Gilet (menswear) Dries Van Noten. Top Marimekko. boots pierre hardy. Belt Prada. Bag OAMC. Earring Maison Auclert. 

      Wangy wears coat and apron (menswear) Dries Van Noten. Trousers Azzedine Alaïa. Boots Pierre Hardy.

      Coat (menswear) Raf Simons. rollneck Juun J. Belt Prada. Earring Ana Khouri. Earring Balenciaga. 

      Coat and earring Louis Vuitton. Jumper Azzedine Alaïa. Rollneck T by Alexander Wang. Trousers J.W. Anderson. Ring Repossi. Shoes Pierre Hardy. 

      Olivia wears jacket Dondup. Bag OAMC.

      Naki wears coat Prada. Shirt Koché. Rollneck 3.1 Phillip Lim. Earring Maison Auclert.


      Olivia wears coat Ports 1961. Rollneck 3.1 Phillip Lim. T-shirt Martine Rose. Culottes Dries Van Noten. Earring Maison Margiela. Boots Pierre Hardy.

       

      Wangy wears coat (menswear) Diesel Black Gold. Rollneck and shirt Céline. Trousers Martine Rose. 

      Photography Jackie Nickerson 

      Styling Carlos Nazario

      Hair Tomohiro Ohashi at Management Artists using Bumble and bumble. Make-up Adrien Pinault at Management Artists using M.A.C Cosmetics. Nail technician Laura Forget at Artlist. Photography assistance Arturo Astorino. Styling assistance Rasaan Wyzard, Dorian Wallech. Hair assistance Sayaka Otama. Production manager Yasmina Gharbage. Production Pandora Graessl. Models Selena Forrest, Odette Pavolva, Catie Greene, Olivia Jansing at Next, Naki Depass at Premier and Wangy at Select.  

