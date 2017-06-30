the man behind the meme: six things you didn’t know about @youvegotnomale

A post shared by SEBASTIAN TRIBBIE (@youvegotnomale) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Sebastian Tribbie, better known by his Insta handle @youvegotnomale, makes memes for a living. While you're wasting your life in a 9-5, crying in the toilets on Monday morning, and counting down the hours till hometime, Sebastian is ROFLMAO'ing all the way to the bank.

Two years ago he was just a humble 'grammer, with a private page and big dreams. Now he's got over 50K followers, and is liked and lolled at all over the world.

Sebastian was just about to embark on a degree in Media Studies at the New School in NYC, when he fell in love with a fuckboi and followed him to LA. After they fell out of love he made his way back to New York and started making memes to promote comedy clubs around the city.

Fluent in millennial speak, his acerbic starter packs satirising every social group, celebrity and cultural trope in the city, coupled with a meme for every awkward/fml situation you've ever been in, were an instant hit. So much so that earlier this year someone from Gucci slid into his DMs asking him to take part in their #TFWGucci campaign. Naturally he obliged.

Blending the brand's high fashion tropes and fantastical aesthetic -- its penchant for patches, 70s glasses, Petra Collins and embroidery -- with the visual tropes of youth culture -- basic Google searches and Mean Girls references -- Sebastian created The Gucci Starter Pack and the whole internet broke. Currently working on his very TV series, we put a phone call into @youvegotnomale HQ and here's what we found out.

A post shared by SEBASTIAN TRIBBIE (@youvegotnomale) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

He's actually really bad at technology…

"I'm so bad at it. People are really shocked. My entire presence is online but I don't know how to do anything. I know how to open twitter and make a meme, but that's it."

However he's pretty big on horoscopes…

"My friends and I have this thing where we won't go on a date with a boy if he doesn't know his star sign. Or his moon. Libras are the worst, they can never decide on where to eat. It drives me insane. I've travelled around the west village for two hours with a Libra, looking for somewhere to eat and then when we got back to where we started, they were like, 'oh lets just eat here'."

A post shared by SEBASTIAN TRIBBIE (@youvegotnomale) on May 30, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Before he was @youvegotnomale he was private…

"I always kept my profile private as I had this crazy ex, but then decided that if I got to 1000 followers I would go public. That was two years ago. It grew so rapidly, it's insane."

The whole meme thing came out of a burn book / Mean Girls moment…

"I basically didn't like someone and I wanted to throw shade at them without them knowing. So I just made a meme."

A post shared by SEBASTIAN TRIBBIE (@youvegotnomale) on May 26, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

Speaking of mean, he's not your average troll…

"Most mean people are introverts that don't got outside and live in West Virginia. They're meant to be anonymous. But I live in NYC and love going out and partying with my friends."

He literally hates Anna Kendrick…

"To me she is the reason why we lost the election. People in middle America love her. She's boring as fuck and not attractive. I just threw up in my mouth."