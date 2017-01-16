About

      news Isabelle Hellyer 16 January 2017

      the man behind @fuckjerry just walked milan fashion week

      Ermenegildo Zegna have taken Instagram casting to the next level, sending meme admin down the runway.

      In a strange and very 2017 turn of events, an Instagram meme admin has taken to the catwalk in Milan. Elliot Tebele, the admin of @fuckjerry, joined the ranks of Ermenegildo Zegna's male models as they presented their autumn/winter 17 collection. 

      There doesn't appear to be any greater thematic link between Teble's meme prowess and the collection itself, so don't get to thinking the Italian menswear label are launching a sly critique at the rising popularity of Instagram casting. Perhaps it's better to take this as confirmation that Instagram casting isn't about to slow down any time soon. 

      Social media stars with huge followings — and we're not talking about the Instagirls — certainly have their foot in the door of that fashion world. Vine star Cameron Dallas starred in a 2016 Calvin Klein campaign, and sat front row at Calvin Klein Collection during last year's Milan Fashion Week.

      Tebel's casting has proved contentious, as he's a controversial character on the meme scene: he's known to crop creator's watermarks out of their original memes when reposting them to @FuckJerry. The removal of attribution is, of course, considered bad manners. 

      Credits

      Text Isabelle Hellyer

      Connect to i-D's world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, fashion, fashion news, memes, fuckjerry

